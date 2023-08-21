Angus Gold Announces Workplace Incident at the Golden Sky Project

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) regrets to report that an incident occurred at its Golden Sky Project which resulted in the fatality of an employee working for an independent contractor.

The incident occurred while moving a drill on site. No other personnel were injured. The program is managed and undertaken by a third-party drilling operator. The Company is working with regulatory authorities in their review of the matter.

Breanne Beh, President and CEO of Angus Gold stated, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this unforeseeable and tragic accident at our exploration site. The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority. On behalf of the entire team at Angus, we extend our deepest sympathies to the contractor’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

On behalf of Angus Gold Inc.,

Breanne Beh

President & Chief Executive Officer

INQUIRIES:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 647-259-1790

Company Website: www.angusgold.com

TSXV: GUS | USOTC: ANGVF

