Angus Ventures Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report for the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario, (the “Report“) entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Property, Ontario, Canada”. The Report dated February 18th, 2020 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″). The Report is available for review on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and was prepared by Michael Kilbourne, P.Geo. who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

Patrick Langlois, CEO of Angus, states, “The technical report highlights the significant exploration upside of our recently acquired land package in Wawa and we look forward to commencing the 2020 work programs in the near future, which will include drilling on a number of high priority targets.” The property that is subject to the Report (the “Golden Sky Project”) is located within the prolific Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, an extension of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, and host to the high-grade Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (“Wesdome”). The Golden Sky Project is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the Eagle River underground mine and the Mishi open pit mine of Wesdome.The Golden Sky Project hosts the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone, which contains an historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g Au/t cut-off) consisting of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au).Table 1: Historic Estimate of the Dorset ZoneThe Company considers the historic estimate to be relevant and reliable given that it was prepared under NI 43-101 standards and there has been no further work or historic estimates completed since that time. The Company is not treating the historic estimate as current as a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current, although it is believed that minimal work would be required by a Qualified Person to verify and upgrade the historic estimate to current.Resource Estimation Methodology and ParametersThe methodology and parameters used in the historic resource estimate is taken from “Summary Geological Report on the Dorset Property, Sault Ste. Marie Mining Division Ontario prepared for MetalCORP Limited and Trelawney Resources Inc AFRI 20000003796” by G. Carvey P. Geo and G. Giroux, P. Eng. of OreQuest Consultants Ltd and dated December 12, 2007.Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″).About Angus Ventures:

Angus Ventures Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.For more information, please contact:

Patrick Langlois

President and Chief Executive Officer

Angus Ventures Inc.

