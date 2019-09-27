Angus Ventures Receives Conditional Approval of Its Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS.P) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to Company’s press releases dated April 30, 2019 and September 12, 2019 the Company has received conditional listing acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in connection with the proposed transaction (the “Transaction”), pursuant to which the Company will acquire an aggregate 100% interest in the Slate Bay property (the “Property”) form Luxor Exploration Inc. and Canstar Resources Inc. in consideration for payment of an aggregate cash purchase price of $60,000 and issuing of 70,000 common shares of the Company to Canstar Resources Inc. at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share. The Transaction will constitute Angus’ “Qualifying Transaction” as such term is defined in the Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.

The Company has now filed its filing statement dated September 26, 2019 (the “Filing Statement“) setting out the terms of the Transaction and providing a detailed description of the Property. A copy of the Filing Statement is available under Angus’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Transaction is expected to close in or around the second week of October 2019, and not earlier than October 4, 2019.For more information, please contact:Patrick Langlois

President and Chief Executive Officer

Angus Ventures Inc.

Tel: (416) 807-1311

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Angus Ventures Inc.,

Patrick Langlois

President and Chief Executive Officer

