Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”).

A total of 132,934,862 (71.65%) of Pretivm’s common shares were represented at the Meeting.The seven nominees listed in the management information circular with respect to the Meeting were elected as directors of Pretivm. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:Number of DirectorsSetting the number of Directors at seven:Election of DirectorsFollowing the Meeting, Pretivm’s Board of Directors appointed Jacques Perron, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as a director of the Company.Voting results with respect to the other matters at the Meeting, including approving the appointment of auditor, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation were as follows:Appointment of AuditorThe appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:Say on Pay Advisory VoteTo authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation:About PretivmPretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.For further information contact:Troy Shultz

Manager, Investor Relations &

Corporate CommunicationsPretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

