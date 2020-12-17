Annual Inflation 1% in November

CBJ — The consumer price index in November was up 1% compared with the same month in 2019.

While the November reading was half of the Bank of Canada’s desired 2% inflation rate it still represented the fastest monthly increase since the pre-pandemic days in February when it routinely exceeded the 2% threshold.

Driving the majority of the overall increase was an increase in home prices, rental properties as well as furniture and appliances.

Gasoline prices in November fell 12% year-over-year as the pandemic continued to weigh on demand.

Statistics Canada says the CPI excluding gasoline, was up 1.3% in November compared with a year ago.

