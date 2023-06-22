Anonymous Intelligence Company announces ‘Turminal AI+’ AI gain of function to Turminal.ai platform, adds photo editing capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and businesses alike, is pleased to announce that “Turminal.ai”, a privacy-focused AI curation app, has successfully demonstrated how it can give users a unique “Turminal AI+” experience with its new AI platform and extensive features. To date, the platform has received over 31,000 signups for its upcoming Beta release.

“When our team informed me about the successful deployment of the new capability to the Turminal.ai platform, I could instantly see the added value Turminal.ai can bring to the average AI user,” stated Lucas Russell, CEO. “This development was part of our roadmap but has become a reality well ahead of schedule. Beyond the already built in privacy and security measures, the team has developed a ‘jailbreak’ feature that allows the Turminal.ai platform to not only access all that our chosen LLM’s have to offer, but also utilize them to build live links to desired products for projects.”

An example of this functionality is Turminal.ai’s ability to provide users with instructions on building an outdoor sprinkler system for their yard or a pergola for shade, and a comprehensive shopping list of parts required to build the projects according to the required specifications, including live online links for purchase.

Lucas continued, “The Turminal.ai platform has been built from the beginning with the vision of empowering users’ confidence and capabilities in real-world AI usage. Enabling Turminal.ai to answer questions and provide the next steps for processes like building sprinkler systems marks a significant leap forward for the technology. Just imagine accessing Turminal.ai in your favourite neighbourhood hardware, grocery or electronics store, and having it generate a precise list of components needed for a project you envision on the spot. Turminal AI+ will do exactly that for you. From this development, I am confident that we will be able to establish retail partnerships and explore other revenue generating opportunities.”

Screenshots demonstrating Turminal.ai platform’s creation of these ‘live lists’ are provided below. Sign up for the Turminal.ai Beta at http://turminal.ai.

HALLER.AI Website Goes Live.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its target acquisition, Haller.ai, has launched its website, providing more detail about the platform, explanations of technology and other pertinent information.

The Company is scheduled to join in a live demonstration of the platform later today and looks forward to reporting further developments shortly.

Both Haller.ai and ANON continue to work diligently towards reaching a definitive agreement in the near future.

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

Forward-Looking Statements

