ApartmentLove Signs Another Listing Agreement Securing Long-Term Rental Listings in the GTA

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce it has entered into a Listing Data License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with an established listing aggregator with an inventory of long-term rental listings across Canada and particular focus in the Greater Toronto Area (“GTA”). The listing partner maintains an active inventory of rental listings on behalf of apartment building owners and operators and other large property management companies nationwide. ApartmentLove has integrated with the data transfer feed of the listing partner, providing another direct connection between ApartmentLove.com and trusted suppliers.

Per the Agreement, ApartmentLove will earn fees for promoting the properties of the listing partner on ApartmentLove.com. “The Canadian rental markets are very active and in addition to our well-publicized goal of consolidating the deeply fragmented space; signing contracts such as this further strengthen our competitive positions and resolve to dominate this space,” exclaimed Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Mr. Davidson added, “We expect revenues to begin following a short introductory or trial period.” A fully automated and hands-free undertaking, Management believes, based on its current long-term revenue metrics, including historical revenue per customer, cost of goods sold, capital expenditure on Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”) and website traffic to ApartmentLove.com over the past 24-months, that the Company will earn upwards of 80-cents on the dollar from this undertaking and that this Agreement should add approximately $150,000 in EBITDA in 2023.

“ApartmentLove.com is currently tracking on highly coveted page 1 positions of Google search results in many markets across Canada,” says, Ken Lang – Head of Technology for ApartmentLove. Mr. Lang added, “Our significant investments in SEO to best align ApartmentLove.com with the Google Algorithm have been focused on major US rental markets. Expanding our focus to include the GTA is a logical technical maneuver and makes good business sense.” Having well-established the Company’s position at the forefront of the long-term rental market, Management has shared a want to own and control all aspects of the online renting experience and crystalizing its presence in the GTA is key in realizing that goal.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of online rental marketing services to property owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing “PropTech” in today’s complex and dynamic market environments, ApartmentLove is actioning its growth through acquisition program – purchasing complementing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience, while simultaneously advancing its own organic growth strategies in key markets around the world. ApartmentLove Inc. is a publicly traded company with its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: APLV).

