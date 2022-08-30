ApartmentLove Signs Major Listing Agreement Actioning Paid Cost per Lead Program Across the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to owners, renters, and vacationers in 30-countries around the world, is pleased to announce it has entered into a new Rental Listings License Agreement (the “Listings Agreement”) with one of the largest listing aggregators in the United States. Pursuant to the Listings Agreement, the Company will earn a fee for every qualifying rental lead delivered to the channel partner via ApartmentLove.com. Having already integrated their respective systems and completed extensive load volume testing, management anticipates fees from the Listings Agreement will contribute significant cashflow to the Company beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 as website traffic in favor of ApartmentLove.com is rapidly increasing and generated lead volumes sent to the channel partner are setting new records each successive month.

“A milestone achievement in our organic growth story and testament to the tireless work of our sales, marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and engineering teams; we are thrilled to have executed this new Listings Agreement as we now formally ignite our sales engines,” exclaimed Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Mr. Davidson added, “Rental markets are very active today with many would be homeowners opting for the freedoms and flexibilities afforded renters. Our research suggests more than 100-million people search for rental properties in the United States each month and yet the market is deeply fragmented and ripe for consolidation. Website traffic to ApartmentLove.com is up 337% over the last 6-months and if current growth trends hold, we anticipate upwards of one million unique visitors to ApartmentLove.com in the fourth quarter of this year.”

On the strength of the Listings Agreement and the rapidly accelerating user traffic noted above, and based on comprehensive predictive modelling using historical revenue per user, cost of goods sold, capital expenditure on Search Engine Optimization and website traffic to Apartmentlove.com over the past 24 months, management is projecting that the Company could achieve estimated organic gross revenues of approximately $5,000,000 and gross profit of $3,700,000, representing a 74% operating margin, by the end of 2023, which is in addition to the Company’s previously announced projected EBITDA from its vacation rental program, as well as EBITDA generated from its ongoing growth through acquisition program.

Concurrent with the pursuit of the Company’s organic growth model as evidenced by the signing of the Listings Agreement and having acquired OwnerDirect.com in July of this year for 2x adjusted EBITDA, ApartmentLove is in late-stage discussion to acquire several other rental marketing platforms in the vacation rental space and the long-term conventional lease arena in both Canada and the United States.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of online rental marketing services to property owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing “PropTech” in today’s complex and dynamic market environments, ApartmentLove is actioning its growth through acquisition program – purchasing complementing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience, while furthering its custom SEO and other organic growth and marketing strategies across the United States. ApartmentLove is a publicly traded company and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: APLV).

For more information visit https://apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

[email protected]

(647) 272-9702

