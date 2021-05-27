APF Canada Launches Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN)

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on the efforts of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s women-only trade mission to Asia, APF Canada is proud to announce the launch today of the Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN), an ecosystem of women that champions the business growth of Canadian women entrepreneurs, offering a powerful network of global connections and on-going advocacy and support.

CanWIN formally connects women thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and gender equality organizations to advance economic equality and empower Canadian women entrepreneurs through engagement with international growth markets in Asia.

Register here for today’s virtual launch (5:00 p.m. PDT /8:00 p.m. EDT) featuring keynote speaker Geeta Sankappanavar, founder and CEO of Akira Impact, an essential assets investment firm that invests to support UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Other guest speakers include:

Elisa Chiu, Founder, Anchor Taiwan

Founder, Anchor Taiwan Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director, Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Managing Director, Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation Jan De Silva , President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade

, President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade Dr. Jackie F. Steele , Founder & CEO, enjoi Diversity & Innovation

, Founder & CEO, enjoi Diversity & Innovation Sara Wilshaw , Assistant Deputy Minister, Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada

, Assistant Deputy Minister, Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada Dr. Songyee Yoon, President, NCSOFT & CEO, NCWEST

Quotes:

“I am proud to serve as the inaugural Chair of CanWIN, a peer network uniquely dedicated to helping Canadian women entrepreneurs grow their businesses internationally by making connections with dynamic, high-growth markets in Asia.” – Dr. Lois Nahirney, President and CEO, dnaPower Inc., and Inaugural Chair, CanWin.

“Having joined APF Canada’s women’s trade missions to Asia, I know that CanWIN will build on these successes, connecting women entrepreneurs with established business leaders who can offer new opportunities, mentorship, and real-world business advice about growing businesses through international trade and investment.” – Janice Fukakusa, Chancellor, Ryerson University, and Inaugural Vice-chair, CanWin.

“As the Director of APF Canada’s women’s trade missions to Asia, I am proud to formally connect our growing network of women in business to this new and dynamic ecosystem, CanWIN. This network is an opportunity to celebrate, champion, and empower Canadian women-led SMEs by boosting engagement with international growth markets through a dedicated peer network and market intelligence resources.” – Christine Nakamura, Vice-president, Toronto Office, APF Canada.

