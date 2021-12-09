APOLLO Insurance partners with Millbrook Cathedral to offer their clients access to Digital Event Insurance

Vancouver, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Millbrook Cathedral to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to weddings and events.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7.

Built-in 1882 and fully restored in 2017, Millbrook Cathedral is designed to give their clients everything they need in one stunning location, all-year-round for weddings and events. With the ability to host weddings up to 150 people and 4 different packages that range from a traditional ceremony and reception to ceremonies only, including their all-inclusive Pop-Up Weddings for smaller guest lists.

“We are thrilled to be working with Millbrook Cathedral who provides a stunning wedding location and multiple package options for brides and grooms, ” said APOLLO Director of Business Development Jill Carberry-Feldman. With APOLLO being able to provide an immediate digital solution to all of Millbrook clients, we will be able to make their wedding day that much easier by offering them immediate insurance.”

Millbrook Cathedral hosts over 50 couples per year, with the aim to increase their average in 2022 with their pop-up wedding package and wedding concierge service.

“There are so many small details that go into planning a wedding and with this partnership with APOLLO as part of our Wedding Concierge Program, we made one more decision easy and painless for our clients,” said Millbrook Cathedral, Owner, Susan Avni.

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: apollocover.com

About Millbrook Cathedral Wedding & Event Venue

Built-in 1882 and fully restored in 2017, Millbrook Cathedral Wedding & Event Venue features grand indoor reception & ceremony spaces, and beautiful outdoor ceremony and cocktail spaces. Enjoy our lush forest, our gurgling stream, the cool and rustic cocktail lounge & the ultra-girly bride’s room, and adjacent groom’s dressing rooms – or 2 of the same! Millbrook Cathedral hosts weddings up to 150 people and offers 4 different packages that range from a traditional ceremony + reception to ceremonies only – including our all-inclusive Pop-Up Weddings for smaller guest lists. With ample photo opportunities on-site and all the amenities you need for getting ready, having a ceremony and reception, The Cathedral has been designed to give you everything you need in one stunning location, all year-round. For more information, visit: millbrookcathedral.com

