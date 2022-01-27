APOLLO Insurance partners with Silver Homes to offer consumers access to integrated digital insurance

Vancouver, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VANCOUVER, BC, January 27th, 2022 — APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Silver Homes Technology Inc. (“Silver Homes”) to offer immediate digital insurance products specifically tailored to property managers, landlords, and tenants across Canada.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Silver Homes’s vision is to have a one-stop solution for property managers and landlords; through this partnership, Silver Homes can now offer their clients easy access to tenant and home insurance directly through their platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Silver Homes, which offers a phenomenal property management platform for Canadians,” said APOLLO, Jill Carberry Feldman, Director of Business Development. “APOLLO can provide an integrated digital solution for Silver Homes’ tenants and homeowners to access insurance options in the same platform where they manage their tenancy relationship. APOLLO’s platform gives users an embedded insurance product while providing users with a personalized insurance policy to fit their needs at competitive rates.”

Silver Homes was founded in 2020 by a group of Vancouver-based entrepreneurs and property owners who deeply understand the challenges involved in owning and managing rental properties. Since then, Silver Homes has launched a technology platform where property managers and landlords can promote their listings, screen and place tenants, and manage all aspects of their tenancies in one place. In 2021, Silver Home experienced exponential growth as they onboarded prominent property managers and landlords across major cities in Canada and the Western United States. They have prospected hundreds of tenants for their clients with the mission to bring simplicity, transparency, and insights into the real estate industry.

“We are very excited to partner with APOLLO to provide our property managers and landlords across Canada with comprehensive home and tenant insurance through the Silver Homes platform,” said Juan Leal, Co-founder of Silver Homes. “This partnership will further advance our vision of offering an all-in-one solution with value-added services to give our clients peace of mind.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create, and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: apollocover.com

About Silver Homes



Silver Homes offers an all-in-one property management solution that acts as a single source of truth across all phases of a property’s lifecycle. Through the power of advanced technologies, we seek to accelerate innovation in the real estate industry and establish greater transparency and sustainability. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Silver Homes was founded by a group of entrepreneurs and property owners who deeply understand the challenges around owning and managing investment properties. Our goal is to bring simplicity, transparency, and insights into the real estate industry and empower property owners and tenants to build trust and adopt sustainable practices. For more information, visit: silverhomes.ai

