Apollo Terminates Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated its engagement of Future Money Trends LLC (“FMT”), effective immediately, as the Company was unable to receive approval of its engagement from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). As the investor relations agreement with FMT was terminated prior to the completion of the term of the agreement, the Company has demanded that FMT return a pro rata portion of the entire USD$1,100,000 payment.

As announced on July 21, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with FMT dated July 19, 2021, to raise awareness of the Company and its projects with prospective investors. The Company clarifies that the USD$91,750 per month consideration payable to FMT over the 12-month term of the agreement was settled through an upfront payment of USD$1,100,000 (which payment was made on July 26, 2021). The Company also clarifies that an affiliate of FMT, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. (“Wallace Hill”), had purchased 750,000 units at $0.75 per unit for proceeds of $562,500 under the Company’s private placement financing completed on July 6, 2021. FMT indirectly held securities of the Company through Wallace Hill as of the date of the July 21, 2021 news release, which was not previously disclosed.

The Company continues to evaluate third-party service providers to increase brand and product awareness. The engagement of such parties will be subject to prior approval by the TSXV.

