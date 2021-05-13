APOS Launches Wildlife Teeth Aging Program

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is pleased to officially launch our Wildlife Teeth Aging Program in partnership with DeerAge.com. This program will use cementum annuli aging to assess the annual cementum deposits on the roots of mammals’ teeth to determine the age of a harvested animal. The annual deposits create “rings” on the roots which can be viewed and counted under a microscope to more accurately age animals. In time, the Wildlife Teeth Aging Program will create a valuable collection of insightful data on Alberta’s wildlife populations.

“The hunting community has a long history of record-keeping that dates back to the early 1900s,” states Corey Jarvis, President of APOS. “Organizations like the Boone and Crockett Club were born out of the concern expressed by hunters about the health of North America’s wildlife populations. Keeping wildlife records provides a means of better understanding wildlife populations and tracking the results of management efforts. Our Wildlife Teeth Aging Program will continue this longstanding tradition of record-keeping and, in time, provide a wealth of information on the health and well-being of wildlife populations in Alberta.”

Using teeth aging kits ordered from APOS, members will have the option of submitting teeth from client harvests to APOS for aging. Age results should be available within 90 days of reaching the lab. All species are eligible and APOS members can purchase the kits at an exclusive member price.

If you are interested in aging the teeth of your wildlife harvest but you are not a member of APOS, please visit https://deerage.com/

For more information, please email info@apos.ab.ca or call 780-414-0249.

About Us

Alberta’s outfitters were some of the earliest pioneers of the tourism industry in our province, with the first guided hunts taking clients into Alberta’s wilderness in the late 1800s. Today the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) represents over 500 professional outfitters and nearly 1,600 hunting guides, creating a total economic contribution of $327 million to Alberta’s gross domestic product. Since 2008, APOS has contributed $1.8 million to wildlife stewardship through our Wildlife Management Fund (WMF).

