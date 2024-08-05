Appeal launched to support people impacted by Newfoundland fires

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross has launched the 2025 Newfoundland & Labrador Wildfires Appeal to help people and communities impacted by fires in the province.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those impacted by the wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador with immediate and ongoing relief and may include financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Newfoundland & Labrador.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the 2025 Newfoundland & Labrador Wildfires Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources

@redcrosscanada.bsky.social | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: [email protected] or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: [email protected] 1-877-599-9602

French and Quebec Media: [email protected] 1-888-418-9111



CBJ Newsmakers