Appeal launched to support people impacted by the escalating conflict in the Middle East

OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for the Middle East Humanitarian Crisis to provide humanitarian assistance to people impacted by escalating conflict in the region.

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement efforts to alleviate suffering and provide humanitarian assistance for people affected by the ongoing and escalating October 2023 crisis in the Middle East. Support will be used for lifesaving interventions, ongoing relief efforts, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise. All humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross Red Crescent are guided by our seven fundamental principles including humanity, neutrality, and impartiality.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Middle East Humanitarian Crisis appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

