Apple News Has 100 Million Users

CBJ — Apple’s news service has surpassed the 100 million monthly user plateau with customers having spent more than $1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year.

The company has been looking a ways of diversifying its services as a means of creating increased revenue with demand for smartphones and tablets seemingly maxed out. Apple has looking to increase sales from purchases of apps and subscription services like its newly launched Apple TV+ streaming service or Apple Care maintenance packages.

