Applications Now Open for New COTF Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarships for Occupational Therapy Studies

Ottawa, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Occupational Therapists Foundation (COTF) and the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) have partnered with Gowan Consulting to announce the New Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship to support Indigenous people pursuing graduate studies in occupational therapy.

“This support will foster pathways to success in the field of occupational therapy, amplifying Indigenous perspectives and honouring Indigenous ways of living.” Gowan Consulting

COTF is excited to announce the launch of this new scholarship program aimed at providing financial support to Indigenous students pursuing graduate education in Occupational Therapy in Canada. This scholarship program showcases the commitment to empowering the next generation of Indigenous Occupational Therapists.

“We are proud to name this new scholarship opportunity in partnership with Nancy Gowan in recognition of her tireless pursuit of post-secondary support for Occupational therapy in Canada,” says Cale Wadden, President of COTF. “Special thanks to Gowan Consulting, CAOT & the COTF Board of Directors for partnering so more Indigenous students will receive the support they need to achieve their Occupational Therapy aspirations.”

The Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship aims to support Indigenous academics in attaining their graduate degree in the Occupational Therapy Master’s program within Canada. The intention is to support Indigenous people pursuing graduate studies and their unique needs financially. There will be two $1,500 scholarships awarded.

“The Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship is an example of an amazing initiative that makes all of us at CAOT incredibly proud to partner with COTF,” says Phillip Wendt, CAOT President. “This scholarship is not only an important first step in demonstrating the dedication and commitment of OTs and OTAs across the country to Canada’s Indigenous Peoples, but also a shining example of how we can work together towards creating a more equitable, sustainable, and accessible healthcare system for all.”

For further information about The Gowan Health Indigenous Scholarship, including application details and eligibility criteria, please visit www.cotfcanada.org/awards-program/scholarships/. For media inquiries or additional information, please get in touch with Linda Ritcey at [email protected].

-30-

About COTF

The purpose of the Canadian Occupational Therapy Foundation has always been to support research and scholarship in the field of occupational therapy. The Foundation focuses on generating, receiving and maintaining funds and developing mechanisms for granting awards to individuals and organizations for research and scholarships, which impact clients. www.cotfcanada.org

About CAOT

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is the national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs) and students who work or study in Canada. OTs improve the health and well-being of Canadians by working in partnership with people and communities that help them participate more fully in activities that are important to their everyday lives. CAOT provides resources, services and learning opportunities that assist OTs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

About Gowan Consulting

Gowan Consulting is a Canadian-owned organization with a team of Occupational Therapists located in every province. We provide in-person and virtual services nationally as well as training and consultation internationally.

We aspire to assist ourselves and others in achieving meaningful work lives. We have assisted thousands of employees with life challenges to remain in the workforce while caring for their health. The tools, strategies, and support that our Occupational Therapists provide pave the way for employees to recover and achieve long-lasting success in their careers.



CBJ Newsmakers