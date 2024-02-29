Applications Open for the 2024-2025 Williams Southam Journalism Fellowships at Massey College

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 William Southam Journalism Fellowships. For more information and to apply, please visit: http://www.masseycollege.ca/fellowships-and-programs/journalism-fellows/

Massey College values an inclusive and egalitarian culture. We encourage applications from journalists from historically underrepresented groups.

The William Southam Journalism Fellowships are offered to outstanding Canadian journalists in mid-career. Successful candidates are invited to spend a year at Massey College, the graduate college within the University of Toronto. The objective of the fellowship program is to encourage improvement in journalism, offering journalists an opportunity to broaden their horizons by studying in a university setting.

Fellowships for Canadian journalists are awarded annually, tenable for one academic year, September to May. Fellows are chosen for professional competence and future potential as effective and responsible journalists.

Applicants must be full-time news or editorial employees with Canadian newspapers, news services, radio, television, or magazines, with at least five years’ experience. Freelance journalists working consistently in the media over a five-year period are also eligible.

Fellows are able to enroll in any graduate or undergraduate courses and have access to the full facilities of the University. There are no educational prerequisites for a Fellowship. Fellows receive no credits or degrees for work done during the year.

In a parallel, extra-curricular program, the Journalism Fellows meet regularly for informal seminars to discuss contemporary issues with guests invited from a wide variety of professions.

Successful candidates agree to refrain from professional work, including writing and broadcasting, during the period of the Fellowship. Personal holidays or travel is restricted to University holiday periods. Those selected are appointed Fellows-at-Large at the University of Toronto, with all the privileges of a Senior Resident at Massey College. Fellows are invited, throughout the fellowship, to create a piece of reportage (in the format of their choice) that reflects Massey’s academic pursuits. Fellows will be expected to share their work through publication on the Massey College website.

The Fellowships underwrite: (1) Eight months of the Fellow’s regular gross annual salary at the time of selection, but limited to $4,900 per month (a rate equivalent to $58,800 gross per year). Monthly installments, for the eight-month university year, commence with an end-September payment and conclude with an end-April payment; (2) All university fees; (3) Travel expenses up to the cost of economy air fare to and from Toronto for the Fellow and family; (4) Travel expenses for organized trips during the program.

For more information contact:

Emily Mockler | Massey College | 4 Devonshire Place | Toronto ON | M5S 2E1 | 416-978-6606 | [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers