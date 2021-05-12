Appnovation Awarded 31 Communicator Awards in Website and Mobile Categories

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts announced the winners of its 27th Annual Communicator Awards, and Appnovation was recognized with 31 awards for its work with Visit California, BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina and Alpro.

Appnovation earned 17 Awards of Excellence for:

Appnovation + Visit California, website redesign

General-Travel/Tourism for Websites

Features-Best Use of Immersive Video for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Interior Page Design for Websites

Features-Visual Appeal – Function for Websites

Features-Navigation Design for Websites

Features-Website Redesign for Websites

Features-Animation or Motion Graphics for Websites

Features-User Interface for Websites

Features-Structure and Navigation for Websites

Features-Best Practices for Websites

Appnovation + BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina, digital Medicare Plan Finder tool

General-Insurance for Websites

Features-Navigation Design for Websites

Features-Visual Appeal – Function for Websites

Features-Best Practices for Websites

Features-User Experience for Websites

Features-Copy/Writing for Websites

Features-Visual Appeal – Aesthetic for Websites

And 13 Awards of Distinction for:

Appnovation + Visit California, website redesign

General-Travel for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Practices for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best User Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Integrated Mobile Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best User Interface for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Visual Design – Aesthetic for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Best Visual Design – Function for Mobile Apps / Sites

Features-Photography or Images for Websites

Features-Visual Appeal – Aesthetic for Websites

Features-User Experience for Websites

Appnovation + BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina, digital Medicare plan finder tool

Features-Website Redesign for Websites

Features-User Interface for Websites

Features-Structure and Navigation for Websites

Appnovation + Alpro, website redesign

General-Food & Beverage for Websites

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast and Disney Creative Studios.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Tinder, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

