Appnovation Continues Global Growth Trajectory in 2022

Vancouver, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appnovation, a global full-service digital partner, continues to experience growth through its people, offices and clients. Today, the company is announcing strategic hires, client wins, global office expansions, award recognition and other key milestones.

European Team Expansion

Appnovation has added three senior strategic hires to its EMEA team.

Ben Field-Johnson joins to head up Strategic Partnerships across EMEA. Ben is responsible for strengthening existing partnerships and building new partnerships to support the business’ growth and meet client needs. Ben joins from Wunderman Thompson where he led business development and partnerships for their Technology Center of Excellence.

Andy Gomes joins as Composable Technology Director in EMEA, adding a seasoned industry expert and commerce technology leader to its global team. Andy will develop Appnovation’s global Commerce Centre of Excellence. He joins from Accenture and Oracle where he delivered end-to-end digital solutions to global customers.

Gordon Fisher joins as Head of Business Development in EMEA. Gordon is responsible for leading the business development team in EMEA and continuing to drive partnerships with existing and prospective clients. Gordon previously held a similar position at Tribal Worldwide London and in the client services team at AKQA.

Global Office Expansion

In April 2022, Appnovation opened an office in Romania, offering off-shore services to global clients. This growing team includes developers, technology leaders and project managers.

Appnovation Latin America opened its doors in São Paulo, Brazil in June 2021. In the past year the São Paulo team has more than tripled in size.

New Global Clients

Appnovation has partnered with several industry leading brands globally including AstraZeneca, Disney+ Latin America and Animoca Brands.

“Throughout 2022, Appnovation has continued to see growth of all kinds – including both people and client growth,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and founder of Appnovation. “I attribute this growth to our diverse and talented team at Appnovation. Thanks to their skill and hard work, we’re able to continue to attract industry leading clients and partners – we’re excited to build on this momentum into 2023.”

ISO 27001 Recertification

Appnovation’s Global Managed Services team has been ISO 27001 recertified, meeting the globally recognized standards for information and data security management. This certification underscores Appnovation’s commitment to continually protecting and investing in data safety and security practices.

Awards Roundup

Appnovation has been recognized with a variety of awards. Our work with ASCD earned 17 Communicator Awards in the 2022 competition. In addition, Appnovation earned 5 Horizon Interactive Awards for work with both ASCD and Visit California, as well as recognition in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Our teams received multiple awards from international organizations recognizing innovation, technology and user experience, including the NYX Awards and the MUSE Creative Awards.

