Appnovation Wins Four CMA Awards in CX, Martech, and Innovative Media Categories

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appnovation, a global full-service digital agency, has been recognized by the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) for its standout work on behalf of clients BCBS North Carolina and Visit California. Appnovation was awarded four CMA Awards for both its Road Trip Republic and Medicare Plan Finder projects :Gold Winner: Martech category in the Healthcare industry for our Medicare Plan Finder digital tool work for BCBS North CarolinaSilver Winner: CX category in the Healthcare industry for our Medicare Plan Finder digital tool work for BCBS North CarolinaSilver Winner: Innovative Media in the Consumer Services industry for our Road Trip Republic work for Visit CaliforniaBronze Winner: Martech in the Consumer Services industry for our Road Trip Republic work for Visit California“At Appnovation, our mission is to deliver customer value through people-inspired digital business solutions,” said Scott Wassmer, General Manager of Americas for Appnovation. “The Road Trip Republic digital hub and Medicare Plan Finder digital tool are best-in-class examples of our creative and consumer-first approach to digital innovation, even through challenging times.” The Road Trip Republic digital hub is housed within Visit California’s website and is the digital destination to get travellers inspired to plan and share their ultimate California road trip. Appnovation designed and built the digital hub in 3 months. The Appnovation team that worked on the digital hub was led by Anton Morrison and included Derek Lucchese, Jenny Cho, Nikie Zuo, Saad Shahid, Bryan Heisler, Serge Fomin, Sanaz Shokravi, Darren Louie, Kiran Brar, Shawna Barnes and Victoria Wilson.Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina’s Plan Finder is a friendly and empathetic digital tool to help members find the right Medicare plan. It uses the member’s data, large fonts and buttons, intermittent steps and intuitive layout to give members a user-first digital experience that recommends a personalized Medicare plan to suit their lifestyle. The Appnovation team that worked on the Plan Finder was led by Anton Morrison and included Derek Bermingham, Myles O’Leary, Saad Shahid and Victoria Wilson. This year’s awards were reviewed by a record number of judges from across Canada, through a three-round virtual process. The judging committee was co-chaired by Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer, Tim Hortons, and Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer, FCB Canada.All CMA Award finalists qualify to enter the 2021 Marketing Agencies Association GLOBES, an international celebration of the best campaigns from marketers around the world.—Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.Laura Jeffery

