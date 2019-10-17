Appointment of Ms. Carole Gilbert to Stelmine’s Board of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stelmine Canada (« Stelmine ») (STH-TSXV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carole Gilbert, geologist and lawyer, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Gilbert has 10 years of experience in the mining sector and a profound understanding of the technical aspects of the industry and the legal considerations that are applicable to it. Ms. Gilbert practices corporate and commercial law, with a focus on public and private mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities matters. She has acted for public and private companies in public offerings, private placement financings and purchase and sale transactions and advises reporting issuers on corporate governance and ongoing compliance matters. Ms. Gilbert is also a professional geologist, member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec and has been involved in the exploration and discovery of gold, uranium and iron ore deposits on four continents: in Canada, Australia, Mali and in Guyana. She is a member of several boards of directors and committees of regulatory and non-profit organizations. Stelmine is proud to welcome Ms. Gilbert to its board of directors and is convinced she will play an active role in the growth of Stelmine. About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 955 claims spanning 497 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Éléonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 30,791,144 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $3.8 million.Forward-looking statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Stelmine’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of security legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as “believe”, “can”, “shall”, “intend”, “expect”, “estimate”, “assume” and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Stelmine wishes to state that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated or underlying these statements or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Stelmine’s actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statement include the risk that the Company does not complete the Placement as anticipated, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Stelmine with security authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Stelmine disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of this release.The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

