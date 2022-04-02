April is World Autism Month, let’s create an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Toronto, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — April is World Autism Month, an annual opportunity for a dedicated conversation about autism. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with autism in Canada and more than 70 million people globally.

Special Announcement: In celebration of World Autism Month, Autism Speaks Canada is launching their documentary “Life on The Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada” on April 2, 2022, World Autism Day. In this documentary, they share lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast, to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism.

“We believe in empowering every autistic member of the community,” says Sarah Ahmed, director of marketing and communications for Autism Speaks Canada. “This can only be achieved when people truly understand autism and accept autistic people for their unique strengths, challenges, dreams, and goals. At Autism Speaks Canada, we remain committed to building inclusive communities where autistic Canadians can reach their full potential.”

In addition to the documentary, Autism Speaks Canada is thankful to all their partners for collaborating on a list of other activities happening in April: Spectrum Works Job Fair, In-person & Virtual Walks, CASDA Submit, Sensory Friendly events at select Chuck-e-Cheese locations, family and friends’ discounts at Great Wolf Lodge, GoodLife Moves program and so much more. Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca/WAM

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

About Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada

Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada is a documentary to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. The documentary shares lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast. It will be premiered on April 2, 2022, exclusively on Autism Speaks Canada’s YouTube Channel and social media outlets. It will be promoted throughout the month of April, to align with and celebrate World Autism Month.

