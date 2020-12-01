Aqualitas and Sunderstorm partner to bring Kanha Edible Gummies to the Canadian Cannabis Market

Brooklyn, NS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Scotian Clean Green Certified LP Aqualitas is joining forces with Sunderstorm™ Inc., one of the cannabis industry’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, to bring award-winning, all-natural Kanha edible gummies to Canada for the first time.Aqualitas has worked closely with the Sunderstorm team to replicate the exact product formulations of Kanha gummies, a top selling gummy in California. These premium gummies are made with the highest quality organic cannabis extracts, scientifically processed and infused to provide a consistent dose. The Reef Organic cannabis extract used to infuse the gummies is single source from Ghost Train Haze flower for a pure, intense experience. The watermelon and strawberry flavoured gummies will be released in the recreational market under Reef Organic and to medical patients through Aqualitas.Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas, says, “Our team is very excited by our exclusive partnership with Sunderstorm to manufacture and distribute its flagship gummy edibles under the respected Kanha brand as powered by our Reef Organic flower extracts. Combining the know-how of California’s Most Accurately Formulated Edible winner with flower extracts made from the cannabis flower of our 2020 Grow Opportunity Grower of the Year Jake Ward reflects our mutual commitment to excellence, innovation and the standards of consistency desired by the consumer.”“After five years of establishing the best-tasting, best-selling line of edibles in the world’s largest cannabis market, the time has come to expand our reach,” said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Aqualitas in Canada, who shares our deep commitment to science-based product formulation and our adherence to exacting standards. That shared commitment to quality and consistency is at the heart of Sunderstorm and will ensure the same product experience wherever a Kanha product is purchased and joyfully consumed.”The cannabis infused gummies will be available for recreational purchase in Nova Scotia in time for the holidays in December, with more provinces to follow in early 2021. They will also be available to medical patients in December, shipping across Canada.AttachmentsKanha powered by Reef Organic_Strawberry GummyKanha powered by Reef Organic_Watermelon GummyMeg Stewart, Marketing & Communications Manager

