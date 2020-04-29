Aqualitas Provides Update on Release of 2019 Year End Financial statements

Brooklyn, NS, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BROOKLYN, NS, April 29, 2020 – Aqualitas Inc. (“Aqualitas” or “the company”), a licensed producer of certified organically grown cannabis, announced today that it will be releasing its December 31, 2019 year end financial statements in accordance with the extension provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aqualitas intends to release its December 31, 2019 year end financial statements no later than May 31, 2020. Aqualitas is relying on the exemption for filings required under section 2.9 of National Instrument 45-106, including its financial statements and any notice of use of proceeds.About Aqualitas Aqualitas is a privately-held, multiple Health Canada license holder with licenses to conduct research, cultivate, process and sell cannabis, located in the community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada’s first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer and processor – a recognition of its commitment to organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people’s wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in the provision of safe, organically grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas’ adult-use brand, Reef, is now available in recreational markets in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Saskatchewan with further expansion plans across Canada over the coming months. Its medical products have been distributed across Canada and exported to the EU and Israel.FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings which are available under the company’s profile at www.sedar.com



For further information, please contact: Meg Stewart, Marketing & Communications Manager, Cell: 902-830-7301, email: mstewart@aqualitas.ca Related Links: http://aqualitas.ca/en/Meg Stewart

Aqualitas

902-830-7301

mstewart@aqualitas.ca



CBJ Newsmakers