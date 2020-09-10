Aquanor 13ppm Silicium Water Available at IGA Stores

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominion Water Reserves Corp (“DWR- CSE”) is proud to announce that Aquanor’s (“Aquanor”) products are being sold and distributed at the IGA located in Disraeli, QC. Aquanor is presently in discussion with three (3) wholesalers to expand the distribution to over 300 stores of its 13 ppm silicium water. The water is packaged in environment friendly recyclable bags of 1.5L and available 9 bags per box or 6 bags per box.DWR entered on August 18, 2020 into an arm’s length letter of intent, dated pursuant to which DWR will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of 11973002 Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquanor Inc. (“Aquanor”), owning a 100% interest in the St-Joseph de Coleraine water sources (the “Acquisition”).About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.net Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.SOURCE: Dominion Water Reserves Corp.



