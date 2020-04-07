Aqueren Capital Corp.: Corporate Update

TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqueren Capital Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Aqueren”), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its news release dated April 6, 2020 in relation to the timing of the release of its year end results, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Corporation’s latest interim financial reports‎ included in the final prospectus dated January 27, 2020.

For further information please contact:Aqueren Capital Corp.

John Varghese, President

Telephone: 416.865.1611

