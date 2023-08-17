Arbor Metals Corp. Employs Cutting-Edge LIBS Laser Spectrometer for Advanced Lithium Exploration at the Jarnet Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announces its strategic integration of a Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) laser spectrometer into its upcoming exploration program. This state-of-the-art technology will be instrumental in accelerating the assessment of lithium-bearing minerals within the company’s extensive pegmatite dykes on its wholly-owned Jarnet lithium project in the St. James, Quebec region.

The LIBS laser spectrometer is expertly designed to identify and assess lithium-containing minerals, notably focusing on minerals like spodumene. This innovative instrument utilizes a pulsed laser to transform a sample into a plasma state, which is subsequently examined optically across a range of wavelengths, encompassing visible light, ultraviolet (UV), and infrared (IR) spectrums. The LIBS analytical approach, celebrated for its accuracy and dependability, has consistently produced successful outcomes for lithium exploration efforts in locations such as Corvette Lake Camp and other lithium-abundant regions worldwide.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor , expressed enthusiasm about integrating LIBS technology, stating, “We are excited to incorporate the LIBS laser spectrometer into our upcoming exploration program. This cutting-edge technology will revolutionize our ability to assess kilometers of prospective pegmatite trends on our Jarnet project in a fraction of the time traditional methods require. This accelerated assessment is crucial in advancing our understanding of the geological potential of the region and further enhances our ability to uncover high-value targets.”

The deployment of the LIBS laser spectrometer is expected to significantly expedite Arbor ’s exploration efforts, allowing for rapid on-site analysis of lithium-bearing minerals. The company will focus on sampling high-value targets within the extensive pegmatite dykes and send the samples to the laboratory for final analysis. Arbor ‘s technical team anticipates that this advanced technology will play a pivotal role in identifying extensions of the dykes that have led to the recently announced CV5 lithium pegmatite resource – one of the largest lithium pegmatite resources in the Americas.

Arbor continues to be unwavering in its dedication to utilizing state-of-the-art technologies as a cornerstone of its exploration and development endeavors, all with the aim of fostering responsible and sustainable resource development.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected] , or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company’s website at www.arbormetalscorp.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

MRKT360 INC

https://mrkt360.com

Alex Zertuche

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours, Call 1 416-477-0587

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ac9c34f-6084-4782-a8ec-1c2f30b35a1a.



CBJ Newsmakers