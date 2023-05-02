ARCPOINT APPOINTS ROGER HE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Greenville, South Carolina, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing services announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Zelong He (aka “Roger He”) as a director to fill the vacancy left by Mark Orsmond who has resigned as a director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. He is a finance and accounting professional with over 10 years’ experience in diverse areas of assurance, accounting, corporate finance and capital markets, including extensive experience in seeking growth capital from overseas institutions. Mr. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Aslet Capital Inc. (NEX: KSUM.H) and as the CFO of Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) Mr. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.

Mr. He is considered an independent director of the Company under applicable securities laws. In connection with Mr. He’s appointment as a director of the Company, the Board has also appointed Mr. He as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Company.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment and background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 130 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Jason Tong, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 889-7827

E-mail: [email protected]

