Arena Minerals Granted 1800 Hectares in Antofalla and Announces Sale of Non-Core Assets

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arena Minerals Inc. (“Arena” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce the Company has been granted an additional 1800 hectares on the Salar de Antofalla, increasing its active land position to 5,800 hectares in total. The Electoral and Mining Judge of Catamarca issued in favour of Antofalla Minerals S.A. (“AMSA”), a wholly owned subsidiary, granting the Santa Moro claims to AMSA. The concession was granted after AMSA staked the then open area, followed by a judicial proceeding initiated by AMSA due to the rejection to such filing originally ordered by the Judge. According to Catamarca’s regulations, no mining canon shall be deemed required to be paid within the first three years of the concession. Further procedural requirements are currently suspended due to sanitary regulation enacted within the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the company announces the sale of a single non-core claim in Salta, Argentina to Manufactura Los Andes S.A., a privately held company based out of Salta. The acquisition price of USD100,000 for 100% of the property rights to claim TABAHM 04 (file Nr. 20.003) has been paid in full. After the issuance of the corresponding certificates by the Salta Mining and Commercial Registry Judge, on August 11th, 2020, AMSA executed with Manufactura Los Andes S.A. the “Deed of Transfer” with a notary in compliance with formal requirements set forth by the Federal Mining Code. The transfer shall be registered with the mentioned Mining and Commercial Registry Judge.William Randall, President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased to expand our footprint within the Antofalla basin giving the company greater resource potential. With these additional 2000 hectares we can now focus on developing the Antofalla group of claims as a stand alone operation as well as a source of our proprietary brine type reagents. With the sale of the non-core Salta claim well outside of the Antofalla basin we now have sufficient funds in Argentina to cover overhead for 12 months, which greatly reduces the financial impact of these complicated times.”About Arena MineralsArena owns lithium brine projects in Argentina, consisting of three claims covering a total of 5,800 hectares of the central portion of Salar de Antofalla, located immediately south of Albemarle Corporation’s Antofalla project.Arena also owns 80 percent of the Atacama Copper property, consisting of two projects covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The projects are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure-rich areas, located in the heart of Chile’s premier copper mining district.The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Randall, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Randall is not considered independent.To view our website, please visit www.arenaminerals.com. For more information, contact William Randall, President and CEO, at +1-416-818-8711 or Simon Marcotte, Vice-President Corporate Development, at +1-647-801-7273 or smarcotte@arenaminerals.com.On behalf of the Board of Directors ofArena Minerals Inc.William Randall, President and CEO 