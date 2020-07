Arena Minerals Postpones the Release of its Interim Q1 Financial Results Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

TORONTO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARENA MINERALS INC. (TSX.V:AN) (“Arena Minerals”, “Arena” or the “Company”), a junior mining company with projects in Argentina and Chile, announces that due to the circumstances of COVID-19, it has postponed filing of its interim financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Documents”) and is relying on the exemption provided in BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) (the “BC Instrument”).

The BC Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under British Columbia securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the Q1 Documents, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.At this time, the Company expects to file the Q1 Documents within the 45 day extension period, on or about July 16, 2020.There have been no material business developments since the filing of its audited annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 that has not been otherwise disclosed by the Company by way of news release.About Arena MineralsArena owns three lithium brine projects in Argentina, consisting of three claims covering a total of 4,000 hectares of the central portion of Salar de Antofalla, located immediately south of Albemarle Corporation’s Antofalla project, claims covering 290 hectares in Salar de Hombre Muerto, and an option over 2,000 hectares in the Pocitos Salar.Arena also owns 80 percent of the Atacama Copper property, consisting of two projects covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The projects are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure-rich areas, located in the heart of Chile’s premier copper mining district.The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Randall, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Randall is not considered independent.To view our website, please visit www.arenaminerals.com . 