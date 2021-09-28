Argyle named 2021 Agency of the Year by the Canadian Public Relations Society

Toronto, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, one of North America’s largest and fastest-growing management-owned communications consultancies, has been named Agency of the Year in the “Large Agency” category by the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS).

The award, judged by senior Canadian public relations leaders and presented at the CPRS National Conference, caps a memorable month for Argyle. The firm also earned five national CPRS Awards of Excellence, the highest Canadian public engagement award from the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2), and its third consecutive appearance on the Globe and Mail’s annual list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Argyle senior vice-president Kim Blanchette was also honoured with the CPRS’s highest honour for career achievement, the Philip A. Novikoff Memorial Award.

“For the Argyle team, the Canadian Agency of the Year award validates our path as a management-owned firm: choosing people and clients aligned with our vision and values, focusing on doing the best work in the world, and believing passionately that it’s possible to pursue both purpose and profit,” said Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch in accepting the award. “I’m profoundly grateful to our clients, our leaders, our team and our industry peers who believe in communication as both a business imperative and a social good.”

Founded as a corporate communications boutique in 1979, Argyle was acquired by current management in 2003 and is now one of Canada’s largest agencies, with more than 120 employees in seven cities across Canada and a U.S. office in Washington, DC. Argyle has thriving practices in corporate and public affairs, consumer brands, health, agri-business, public engagement, creative and social marketing, and digital strategy.

Argyle’s purpose is to communicate truth and earn trust through relationships between organizations and their stakeholders – leading to better decisions, more reputable businesses and institutions, and a healthier, more sustainable society.

In addition to having one of the industry’s most diverse teams, Argyle has taken a number of initiatives in equity, diversity and inclusion. Argyle’s CEO served as the founding chair of the Canadian Council of PR Firms’ Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which developed an Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion pledge that attracted signatures from CEOs of 19 agencies in 2020. Argyle was also a founding donor to CPRS Foundation’s scholarships for Indigenous and Black public relations students, launched its own BiPOC public relations student scholarship at Humber College, supported a fund for Indigenous business students at Queen’s University, and provided an estimated $150,000 in pro-bono training and consulting to organizations working with racialized or vulnerable communities.

The CPRS Agency of the Year award follows many international honours for Argyle in recent years. The firm was named Canadian Agency of the Year for 2020 by PRovoke Media, the leading global analyst covering the international public relations industry, and Global Mid-Sized Agency of the Year in 2017 and 2018 by the International Association of Business Communicators.

About Argyle (www.argylepr.com)

For more than 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by the world’s biggest brands to help them communicate with confidence. Argyle has grown to become one of North America’s largest and most acclaimed management-owned communications consultancies with specializations in corporate communication, consumer brand marketing, public engagement, reputation management, creative and digital strategies, social marketing and crisis and litigation communication.

Argyle’s clients span many sectors, including finance, technology, health, agri-food, education, travel, professional services, infrastructure, government, non-profits and many more.

