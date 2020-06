ARHT Media Announces Exclusive US Reseller Agreement With the #1 Commercial Audio Visual Distributor in America, Almo Professional A/V

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive US Reseller Agreement with Almo Professional A/V , the Pro Audio Visual industry’s most dynamic distributor, and creator of the award-winning E4 Experience . This deal will provide sales and technical expertise in 32 major US markets, tapping into Almo’s 68 sales and business development professionals covering every state in the nation.

Almo will offer ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, which is capable of delivering lifelike holograms, as well as ARHT’s premium online presentation platform known as the Virtual Global Stage™(VGS™) through their vast commercial AV distribution network that covers virtually every major market in the United States. Sam Taylor, EVP/COO at Almo Professional A/V stated, “COVID-19 has taught us that even though we all miss that in-person interaction, it is no longer the only way to do business – and it has, in fact, given our industry the opportunity to tap into new technologies that increase the quality of the virtual experience and augment live events while improving productivity throughout the day.” He continued, “We have partnered with ARHT Media to bring this technology to our partners, specifically those focused on rental and staging as we know that ‘live events’ are currently one of the hardest hit segments in the market. The technology is ready for prime-time and is poised to truly enhance the way we interact, both now and into the future.”Click here to view a video of the announcement of the partnership featuring Sam Taylor on ARHT’s Virtual Global Stage™“We are thrilled to launch our US Reseller business with the market leader Almo Pro AV,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “Almo’s focus on building a significant services business over the past few years is a key factor to position the company for success with our products and services. Almo’s extensive reach into every major market in America, with technical teams trained by ARHT, will scale our business dramatically in a very short period of time.”Family owned since 1946, Almo has one of the largest and most advanced commercial AV distribution footprints in the United States. This includes a large and highly experienced national sales team that are located throughout the United States, with established relationships in the Education, Corporate, Government, Hospitality and Rental & Staging sectors among many other key industries. Almo also operates 8 regional distribution facilities with over 2.5 million square feet of warehousing and offers a robust technical support team, training and demo programs, as well as holds regular annual E4 Experience events to showcase their product lineup and partners.HoloPresence enables presenters to appear remotely in front of an audience to speak and interact with people in real-time using ARHT’s proprietary HoloPresence Displays that have been specially created to deliver lifelike holograms that give a sense of presence when in the room with you. The technology allows for both live and pre-recorded holograms and offers a range of possible applications from being used to beam in speakers, for meetings, conferences and events as well as for lectures, tradeshows, advertising, marketing campaigns and more. The Virtual Global Stage™ leverages the proprietary transmission software that powers ARHT’s HoloPresence platform to beam multiple presenters in real-time into a virtual environment online to appear in lifesize proportions with the capacity to interact with each other virtually. The technology helps amplify online presentations, with a much more engaging experience and the ability for presenters to utilize key aspects of natural communication like body language.The two products can be used together to create hybrid events that take place both online and offline at the same time helping companies reach the largest possible audience and delivering a truly unique and highly engaging experience like never before. Both are now available through Almo Professional A/V and are ideal for panel discussions, fireside chats, training events, town halls, product launches, concerts and much more – both online and in person. For more information visit: www.almoproav.com/holographic-telepresence .About Almo Professional A/V

Almo Professional A/V is the nation’s largest professional audio visual distributor with forward-thinking product integration, training and education, managed services, and technical support capabilities. With highly skilled sales and business development manager teams, reseller education programs, distribution centers across the US and carefully chosen product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level.Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation’s leading independent distributor of consumer electronics, major appliances, furniture and housewares.For more information about Almo Professional A/V, please call 888-420-2566 or go to www.almoproav.com .Almo Professional A/V can also be followed on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/almoproav, Twitter at www.twitter.com/almoproav and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/almoproav .About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc- For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.Media Contacts:This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca90219-a271-4328-9b3c-b77fd6a86d0b.



CBJ Newsmakers