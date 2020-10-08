ARHT Media Beams The Mind Architect Peter Crone From Los Angeles to Toronto to Share his Insights With YPO Maple Leaf Chapter

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that yesterday it captured The Mind Architect Peter Crone in ARHT’s LA studio and presented him holographically for a live fireside talk with Juniper Park\TBWA CEO Jill Nykoliation at Hotel X in front of a physically distanced select audience of the YPO Maple Leaf chapter (Young Presidents’ Organization).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3b8052e-61a5-4d5e-8ceb-218bec9d5789“As leaders, we cannot pause in these times, we must rise. We must keep growing and innovating,” said Jill Nykoliation, CEO Juniper Park\TBWA and YPO member.“We invited Peter Crone, ‘The Mind Architect’ to world-class athletes, entertainers, and C-suite executives, to speak with us. Peter helps people understand and shed the limiting beliefs and subconscious narratives that shape our behaviour, relationships, our health and performance,” continued Nykoliation.“Peter has a strong physical presence that yet-another-video-call doesn’t fully capture. We wanted him in the room, but of course the current reality makes that challenging. So we partnered with ARHT Media so Peter could join from Los Angeles to Toronto through hologram technology,” continued Nykoliation.“YPO is such a powerful organization and one that we have worked with on multiple occasions,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “they realize the incredible impact of creating a sense of being there that our live interactive HoloPresence technology is capable of providing, when the presenter is appearing remotely. Peter Crone positively impacts people’s lives, so what better way for him to connect with a group in Toronto from Los Angeles in a meaningful manner than with our platform.”About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange. Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.comThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



CBJ Newsmakers