ARHT Media brings hologram of Ontario Science Centre’s architect to the 2019 Association of Science and Technology Centers Annual Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, recently participated in the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) annual conference, which was hosted by the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto from September 21–24, 2019.

ARHT captured architect Raymond Moriyama at its Capture Studio in Toronto to turn him into a hologram and greet guests of the science centre community from around the world. Moriyama is a renowned Canadian architect and a recipient of the Order of Canada and Order of Ontario, who designed the Ontario Science Centre’s building. “The holographic greeter was a great way for the Science Centre to showcase how innovations in technology can improve the experience for visitors,” said Catherine Paisley, Vice President, Science Education and Experience at the Ontario Science Centre. “This technology gives the public access to great experts like Raymond Moriyama, the person responsible for designing our wonderful centre, and presents those experts in a much more immersive way.”A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24cd0b5d-ea77-42f4-b78e-2010f249e2d2.The 2019 ASTC Annual Conference is the premier professional development gathering for the science and technology museum industry. ASTC represents over 600 members in nearly 50 countries. This includes science centers and museums, as well as a range of other informal science education organizations, companies and consultants.“We are seeing growing interest from the museum and science centre community to use our technology to enhance their storytelling and educational programs,” stated ARHT Media CEO, Larry O’Reilly.About ARHT MediaARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.About the Ontario Science CentreGuided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning; a vital link in Ontario’s education and innovation ecosystems; and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations who share the Centre’s vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.Connect with ARHT Media

