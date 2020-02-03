ARHT Media Inc. Appoints New Independent Director

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Carl to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Carl has extensive experience in serving as a board member and in executive roles for private and public companies across a number of industries.

Mr. Carl currently sits on the board of directors of Clearview Resources where he chairs the audit committee, is a member of the compensation committee and has recently chaired the corporation’s special committee that led to a merger with Bashaw Oil Corp. Additionally, he is part of the board of trustees of InvetPlus REIT, a private real estate investment trust based in Calgary. As well as serves on the board of Dealnet Capital Corp., a TSX-V listed consumer finance company where he chairs the risk committee. Mr. Carl also sits on the board of directors of New Wave ESports a TSX-V listed company. Previously, Mr. Carl was the executive chair of Canada Fluorspar, a TSX-V listed company and the CEO and chair of the board of directors of Newspar, the joint venture between Canada Fluorspar and Arkema, one of Europe’s largest Fluorchemical companies. Canada Fluorspar was subsequently sold to a private equity firm. In addition, Mr. Carl is a past director of Highpine Oil and Gas Ltd., a former TSX listed company where he chaired the audit committee and the special committee that led to the sale of Highpine to Daylight Resources Trust.“I’m thrilled to formalize the generous counsel I have received from Richard this past year,” said Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Richard’s experience in rapidly evolving and growing small cap companies, along with his deep knowledge of the risk and capital markets, makes him a valuable addition to our board of directors.““ARHT Media is an exciting opportunity, rapidly gaining traction in the holographic telepresence space and I look forward to working with the management team, and adding my experience in early stage and small capitalization companies to help bring ARHT’s strategies to fruition,” noted Richard Carl.About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.Connect with ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the Holographic Telepresence technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

