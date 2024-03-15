Arras Minerals Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arras Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ARK) (“Arras” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan, it has granted an aggregate of 1,495,484 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain officers as 2023 annual performance awards. The RSUs vest one year from the grant date (February 27, 2024) .

Additionally, an aggregate of 414,984 RSUs that were granted in February 2023 as 2022 annual performance awards were settled as common shares of the Company effective March 14, 2024.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company has established the third-largest license package in the country prospective for copper and gold (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue). In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources (“Teck”) in which Teck is sole funding a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025, focusing on critical minerals. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ARK”.

