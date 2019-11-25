ARW Truck Equipment Rolling Out Across Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARW Truck Equipment Ltd. is growing. The company announces the expansion of its service area to cover all of Saskatchewan, as well as Northeast and Southeast British Columbia, including Golden, Cranbrook, Fernie, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Chetwynd and Fort Nelson. The company will service the Fort St. John area through its established ARW Truck facility in Grande Prairie.

ARW Truck Equipment Ltd. has its roots as a Canadian institution since 1895. In 1942 it established a firm foothold in Alberta selling and servicing the materials handling, light construction, and truck-mounted equipment markets. In the more than 77-years since, the company has built solid long-term relationships, and an enviable reputation for product quality and careful attention to customer needs.ARW Truck has been the exclusive factory-authorized sales and service dealer in Alberta for HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts and Multilift hooklifts, the number one brands of truck-mounted equipment in Canada, since 1997.“It was time to roll out our operations,” said Trevor Steinke, General Manager of ARW Edmonton. “There was a great demand for our products, in-depth knowledge and unmatched expertise in truck-mounted equipment in other parts of the west, and we’re well-positioned to meet those needs.”HIAB is a global leader in truck-mounted equipment. HIAB cranes, Moffett Forklifts, and Multilift Hooklifts are #1 in Canada. Their patented innovative features are renowned for improving productivity, profitability, long life, and ease of use. And their reputation for quality and durability gives them the highest resale value in the marketplace.ARW will continue to provide the same superior level of sales, rentals, and certified factory-trained service support to its Alberta customers, while expanding to the new regions. In Saskatchewan, ARW has partnered with Cervus Equipment to be the authorized parts and service provider through their locations in Saskatoon and Regina.About ARW Truck Equipment Ltd.A Canadian institution since its roots in 1895, ARW Truck Equipment specializes in sales and support of truck-mounted equipment. It focuses on key brands, and is the exclusive sales and service dealer for HIAB, Moffett and Multilift in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Northeast and Southeast British Columbia. The company carries an extensive collection of picker trucks, forklifts and hooklifts, as well as new/pre-owned work-ready packages, and offers a full complement of licensed installation, maintenance and repair services. www.arwtruck.com

