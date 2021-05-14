As Quebecers Open Cottages, Allstate Reminds them of Water Safety

MONTREAL, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spring is well underway and many Quebecers who are unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions have already made plans to enjoy the upcoming warmer weather at a cottage. According to a new Leger survey, conducted for Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”), nearly one-quarter of Quebec respondents (22%) say they will spend some time at a cottage. Of these, half (48%) will do so either as a new property owner or as a renter in an unfamiliar location.

“Allstate customers in Canada took out more policies for boats and recreation properties in 2020 than they did in 2019. There was also an increase in Allstate customers in Quebec adding a pool endorsement to their home insurance policies in 2020 compared to 2019,” says Carmine Venditti, Allstate Agency Manager, Montreal-East area. “This could mean that more people are planning on spending more time on or around water this year, so it’s important to remind people of all ages to adopt safe behaviors and wear a lifejacket, even if they can swim.”

Data about drownings

A 2020 report from the Quebec division of the Lifesaving Society revealed that 80 of the 95 drownings (84%) occurred in natural bodies of water last year, and the average age of the victims was 39. Of these tragic events, 31 (40%) involved a watercraft.

Importantly, one of the biggest risk factors of drowning involving watercraft is not wearing a lifejacket. As a matter of fact, according to a Lifesaving Society report, 81% were not wearing one at the time of the incident and an additional 5% were not wearing one properly. Of those known not to be wearing a PFD or lifejacket, at least 34% had a lifejacket present in the boat but were unable to put it on during the incident.

Also, in the Allstate Leger survey, only 42% of respondents aged 18-34 say they always wear a life jacket when on a watercraft.

For children, 85% of drownings occurred while the child was unattended. The same is true for people aged 65 and over, where 85% of drownings occurred when the person was in the water alone.

“Coroners’ investigation reports show that drowning is almost always preventable,” reminds Raynald Hawkins, executive director of the Lifesaving Society’s Quebec division. “Swimming, boating, water boarding or skiing and other water activities are supposed to be fun. Taking the necessary precautions such as maintaining constant supervision of those swimming in the water and wearing a flotation device can make the difference between having great memories of your time at the cottage or having a traumatic experience. These numbers show that water safety should be a top priority for Quebecers who will be spending their vacation by the water.”

You can find more information from the Lifesaving Society, Quebec division at www.societedesauvetage.org as well as pool safety guidelines at www.baignadeparfaite.com. Also visit the Allstate Insurance blog at www.conseilsduquotidien.ca for tips on how to enjoy the water safely.

About the Leger Survey

The poll was conducted by Léger from April 1 to 4, 2021 among a representative sample of 1,522 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, who could speak English or French. Of the national sample, 357 respondents were from Quebec. Results were weighted by gender, age, mother tongue, region, education, and presence of children in the household to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population. As an indication, a probability sample of 1,522 respondents would have a margin of error of +/-2.5% 19 times out of 20.

About the Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch

The Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote safe interactions with water to prevent drownings and other injuries. The Lifesaving Society Quebec Branch’s partners include the Gouvernement du Québec, Éduc’alcool, Aquam, la Régie du bâtiment du Québec and Placements Sports. For more information, visit societedesauvetage.org.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its “You’re in Good Hands®” promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Benoit Girard

Capital-Image, for Allstate

514-824-0605

bgirard@capital-image.com

Raynald Hawkins

Lifesaving Society’s Quebec division

514-252-3100, ext. 3101

rhawkins@sauvetage.qc.ca

CBJ Newsmakers