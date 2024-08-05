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As storm season arrives, 7 in 10 Canadians concerned about extreme weather, flooding, and tornadoes

As storm season arrives, 7 in 10 Canadians concerned about extreme weather, flooding, and tornadoes

CBJ Newsmakers

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