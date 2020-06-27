ASC alleges Saint Jean Carbon Inc. and Paul Anthony Ogilvie breached Alberta securities laws

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Saint Jean Carbon Inc. and its CEO, Paul Anthony Ogilvie (Ogilvie) made misleading statements that would reasonably be expected to have a significant effect on the market price or value of Saint Jean Carbon’s securities. The misleading statements are alleged to have been made in two news releases issued in February and March 2017.

The allegations have not been proven.An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on August 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.On March 21, 2017, the ASC issued an Interim Order against the “reporting insiders,” as that term is defined in section 1.1 of National Instrument 55-104 Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions, of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. The Interim Order prohibits all trading in the securities of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. by the reporting insiders. The Interim Order was extended on April 4, 2017 and remains in effect until the proceedings commenced by the Notice of Hearing are concluded. A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website at albertasecurities.com.About Saint Jean CarbonSaint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/ .On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and DirectorInformation Contact :

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



