Ascendant Announces Expansion into the UK

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendant today announced the expansion of their global operations with an entry into the UK market. The financial technology and global payments provider will focus on growing their corporate client base and valued partnerships by offering technology-driven payment solutions that save customers time and money as they navigate a challenging economic environment.

“Having the infrastructure and operational capabilities to expand into the UK market is a significant and strategic milestone for our company,” said Jason Mugford, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ascendant. “We see a strong opportunity to help UK companies protect margins and drive efficiency in the face of renewed lockdowns. I’m proud of our team for placing us in such a strong position that we are able to increase our market footprint.”Ascendant helps clients build business resilience with payment solutions that identify opportunities for increased operational efficiency. As members of the SWIFT network and Global Payment Initiative (gpi), Ascendant improves payment delivery and provides greater transparency for customers. Ascendant’s World Virtual Accounts also enable businesses to send and receive payments in hundreds of currencies without needing a local area presence.Research by Velocity Global identified a 25% increase in inquiries from businesses interested in European expansion this year as firms look abroad for revenue and profit growth opportunities. Ascendant will support clients’ international businesses by offering more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective payment solutions that protect against market uncertainty and volatility.Tony Crivelli, Chief Growth Officer at Ascendant, added, “Our team of experienced professionals are ready to bring our market-leading technology to help UK businesses find unrealized operational efficiencies at a time when they are sorely needed. Our client-driven solutions will help customers build business resilience through these tough economic times and beyond.”For over a decade, Ascendant has worked with large corporations and over 2,000 financial institutions in North America, providing customized solutions to track and send global payments with ease while protecting customer data. To learn more, please visit www.ascendant.world.About AscendantAscendant is a worldwide provider of technology-based payment solutions. Ascendant is founded on the principles of delivering value beyond price with customer driven innovation and tailor-made solutions that help customers build business resilience. Gain a 360-degree view of your business payments with our team of experienced specialists and smart, cost-effective solutions designed to support business growth and build operational efficiency.Media Contact:

Megan Kent

Magnolia Marketing Communications

E: megan@magnoliamc.com

M: +1 613-620-9378



