Ascendis launches new Design and Technology Studio in Toronto, appoints David Dougherty partner

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its founding in 2015, Ascendis has empowered bold leaders to drive growth for their business. Over the past six years, the firm has helped more than 250 companies in all industries develop and implement approaches to achieve and exceed their ambitions.

Recognizing how challenging it can be for companies to find trusted partners with the right end-to-end capabilities to define their strategy and design, develop and manage their platforms, programs and tactics, Ascendis is launching its new Design and Technology Studio. Merging its deep-rooted expertise in strategic consulting and technology with human-centred design, Ascendis is able to assist companies in developing transformational growth strategies and creating new products, services and experiences, from strategy to execution.

To lead its expansion in Toronto and new design and technology service offering, Ascendis has appointed David Dougherty. Prior to joining Ascendis, David founded and led some of Canada’s most innovative and successful design and technology firms.

He has led award-winning design and technology initiatives for top brands, including Nike, Apple, Microsoft, L’Oréal, Lowe’s, IKEA, Volkswagen Group and Disney. Widely recognized as one of the design and tech industry’s most innovative thinkers, Davis is often called upon by business leaders to help envision and create next-generation products, services, and experiences.

“Having previously partnered with David on different projects, we were familiar with the world-class strategy, design and technology work he and his team deliver. We are incredibly excited and proud to have him join us to work with our clients and lead our expansion,” said Karim Salabi, partner and co-founder of Ascendis.

“It is a rare opportunity to be able to bring this calibre of strategy, design and technology capabilities together. Our teams are a perfect match, and we are doing some remarkable work. I couldn’t be more thrilled by this opportunity and what Ascendis will accomplish,” said David Dougherty, partner at Ascendis.

Since its launch earlier this year, Ascendis’ Design and Technology Studio has spearheaded mandates with leading brands such as Microsoft, L’Oréal, CCM Hockey and Lee Valley Tools. Ascendis’ clients value the team’s collaborative and entrepreneurial approach and recognize the quality of Ascendis’ world-class work.

As the world continues to experience rapid change and businesses search for new opportunities to drive growth, Ascendis knows the future belongs to the bold, and its team is ready to help forward-thinking leaders achieve their vision.

About Ascendis

Established in 2015, Ascendis is a full-service strategy, design and technology firm with offices in Montréal and Toronto. It has successfully advised over 250 fast-growing companies across a broad range of industries.

Ascendis’ mission is to empower bold leaders to grow their business by developing forward-thinking strategies and creating products, services and experiences people love.

To achieve this, Ascendis has assembled a world-class team that combines strategic consulting with human-centred design and extensive technological expertise to help clients transform their business, from strategy to execution.

Visit Ascendis’ website (www.ascendis.ca) to learn more about the firm’s service offering, bold clients and leadership team.

For further information and requests for interviews: Marjorie@matineestudio.com

