Ascot Provides Update on Previously Announced Financing Package

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of definitive documentation for a total of approximately US$50 million in funding from Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and/or its affiliates (“Sprott Streaming”) and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (“Nebari”), as further described in the Company’s news release dated January 22, 2024. Ascot, Sprott Streaming and Nebari have signed the definitive documentation into escrow with an anticipated effective date of February 20, 2024.

The Company is also announcing that the closing date for the previously announced bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets, as further described in the Company’s news release dated January 22, 2024, is now scheduled to occur on February 20, 2024.

The Company has received TSX conditional approval for the transactions described herein, however, the closing of the bought deal financing remains subject to customary closing conditions. The release from escrow of the definitive documentation executed by Ascot, Sprott Streaming and Nebari is subject to the parties’ express release upon the concurrent completion of the bought deal financing and the submission for registration of certain debentures in the Land Title Office of British Columbia and in the Mineral Titles Online of British Columbia.

Any securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ADVISORS

Auramet International LLC is acting as financial advisor to Ascot in connection with the Sprott Streaming and Nebari transactions. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Ascot’s legal advisor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

“Derek C. White”

President & CEO

For further information contact:

David Stewart, P.Eng.

VP, Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications

[email protected]

778-725-1060 ext. 1024

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian junior exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing Premier gold mine, located on Nis g a’a Nation Treaty Lands, in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. Ascot shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT. Concurrent with progressing the development of PGP, the Company continues to explore its properties for additional high-grade underground resources. Ascot is committed to the safe and responsible development of Premier in collaboration with Nis g a’a Nation as outlined in the Benefits Agreement.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “targeted”, “outlook”, “on track” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the terms of the transactions and agreements described herein, the release of documents from escrow, the closing of the bought deal, the timing and completion of the financing package described herein, exploration objectives, advancement and development of the PGP and the timing related thereto, the completion of the PGP mine, the production of gold and management’s outlook for the remainder of 2024 and beyond. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with entering into definitive agreements for the transactions described herein; the risk a party will not comply with contractual obligations; fulfilling the conditions to closing of the transactions described herein; risks related to exploration and potential development of Ascot’s projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Ascot’s properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Ascot’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Ascot’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 23, 2023 in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the timing of closing of the financing package, the estimated costs associated with construction of the Project; the timing of the anticipated start of production at the Project; the ability to maintain throughput and production levels at the PGP mill; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; and exploration plans. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



CBJ Newsmakers