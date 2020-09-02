TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce it has retained Digital257 Technologies Inc. (“Digital257”) to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 2, 2020. Digital257 is a digital marketing firm specializing in investor audience growth and awareness. Digital257 provides digital media and capital markets communications services and will assist the Company with online communications with the goal of increasing market awareness of the Company (the “Services”). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Digital257 a fee of US$9,000 per month for a three-month period, plus an initial set-up fee of US$9,000. To the knowledge of the Company Digital257 does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The appointment of Digital257 is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



CBJ Newsmakers