Asian Mineral Resources to Change Corporate Name to Decklar Resources Inc.
TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that it is changing its corporate name to Decklar Resources Inc. effective September 9, 2020. The Company will also change its stock symbol on the TSX Venture exchange to DKL.
CBJ Newsmakers
TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that it is changing its corporate name to Decklar Resources Inc. effective September 9, 2020. The Company will also change its stock symbol on the TSX Venture exchange to DKL.
Recommended