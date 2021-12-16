AstraZeneca supports the growth of the C3i Lymphoma Registry, a project led by Dr. Isabelle Fleury at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The C3i Center (C3i) is proud to announce the participation of AstraZeneca Canada (AstraZeneca) in supporting the development of the Lymphoma Registry. This state of the art registry, launched in September 2017 under the leadership of Dr. Isabelle Fleury, hematologist and medical oncologist at Institut universitaire d’hématologie-oncologie-thérapie cellulaire (IUHOTC) at Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS-EMTL) / Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont (HMR), is the basis to conduct Real World Evidence (RWE) studies in lymphoproliferative disorders in order to capture specific clinical patterns and provide unique insight in the outcomes of patients treated outside of clinical trials.

“C3i is delighted with the success of the Lymphoma Registry and thankful to receive AstraZeneca’s support on this very important project which facilitates market access of innovative therapies,” said Louisa Petropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of C3i.

“Partnerships with leading research institutions are important to AstraZeneca as a collaborative approach to better understand and help address unmet medical needs throughout the patient journey,” said Mark Sims, Vice President and Head of Oncology at AstraZeneca Canada. “We are thrilled to work together with Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Dr. Isabelle Fleury and industry partners on C3i’s Lymphoma Registry to obtain a deeper understanding of lymphoproliferative disorders and uncover valuable insights from the real-world setting that can lead to the solutions most needed by these patients.”

“The field of therapeutic options for lymphoma is rapidly expanding. The Lymphoma Registry offers a unique insight into the management of patients with lymphoma and provides real-world data on the implementation of these new therapies in a broader and more representative population. We are grateful that AstraZeneca support our initiative to improve the care to patients with lymphoma,” said Dr. Fleury.

We would like to thank all the lymphoma patients who have agreed to participate in this registry, Dr. Fleury for her exceptional involvement in this registry, CIUSSS-EMTL / Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont as well as our partners for participating in the development of the Lymphoma Registry.

About C3i Center

The C3i Center is a unique entity created in early 2016 with the ultimate goal to accelerate access to innovative cancer immunotherapies for Canadians. Our vision is to be Canada’s catalyst for cancer immunotherapy business development. C3i will be the only Canadian immunotherapy development organisation that will lead to the clinical implementation and to the commercialization of these new therapeutic methods. To this end, we propose a novel business model combining direct patient clinical diagnostics using new genomic technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP) standards and rapid access to clinical trials and regulatory support. http://centrec3i.com

About AstraZeneca Canada

AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of primary and specialty care medicines that transform lives. Our primary focus is on four important areas of healthcare: Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic disease; Oncology; Respiratory & Immunology; and Rare Diseases. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. In Canada, we employ roughly 1,090 employees across the country and our headquarters are located in Mississauga, Ontario. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

