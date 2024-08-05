ASUS Brings AI-Powered ExpertCenter P700 Business Desktops to Canada

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS today announced ExpertCenter P700 series, an all-new lineup of business desktops designed to deliver exceptional performance, scalability, and reliability for professional creators, engineers, and small businesses – including the 15-liter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) and 8.6-liter P700 SFF (PM700SK) desktop computer. With cutting-edge hardware, business-grade security, and comprehensive manageability, ExpertCenter P700 is engineered to be the trusted backbone of business-critical workloads.

Blending next-generation AI performance with whisper-quiet thermal design, P700 series is built to tackle modern professional tasks with ease – from generative AI and content creation to advanced data analysis. As Copilot+ PCs, these new desktops bring intelligence and creativity to the forefront of everyday business, while ASUS-exclusive AI ExpertMeet redefines how teams collaborate across borders. They also benefit from ASUS ExpertGuardian, providing all-around protection for sensitive data, plus military-grade durability to ensure long-term reliability.

This powerful mix of performance, innovation, and resilience makes ExpertCenter P700 an ideal solution for organizations seeking to maximize productivity with confidence.

Powerful performance for professionals

ExpertCenter P700-series desktops are built to deliver exceptional computing power for modern business and creative workloads. Equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor with 50 NPU TOPS, P700 brings next-generation AI acceleration to the desktop, enabling smoother, faster multitasking and superior performance for AI-powered features.

Graphics performance is equally primed, with PM700MK is offered in Canada with a NVIDIA® RTX™ A400 discrete graphics (supports up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card) for creators and multitaskers; the PM700SK model also supports up to NVIDIA RTX A400 graphics, optimized for professional visualization and CAD applications. Combined with 16 GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600MHz memory (upgradable to 64 GB), and hybrid storage options of 1TB SSD (included) and 2TB HDD (upgradable), ExpertCenter P700 is engineered to handle everything from everyday productivity to advanced AI workflows.

This powerful combination translates into real-world advantages: up to 4.8X-faster AI computing performance for workloads such as generative AI, video editing, and large language model inference.1 Compared with standard desktops in a similar price range, P700 series also delivers up to 18%-better overall system performance2 – ensuring a smooth, responsive experience for professionals who demand more from their PCs.

Quiet, cool and reliable by design

ExpertCenter P700 introduces an innovative thermal design that sets it apart from traditional tower PCs. An efficient copper heat pipe rapidly transfers heat away from critical components, while a rear-positioned high-efficiency fan establishes an optimized airflow path – drawing in cool air from the front and expelling warm air through the back. This combination ensures that the system maintains consistent, reliable performance, even under heavy workloads.

This advanced cooling system is engineered to unlock the full potential of the latest processors, sustaining up to 45W TDP3 for maximum CPU performance without throttling. The result is stability and speed that professionals can depend on to power through complex tasks, from AI-assisted content creation to data analysis and business-critical applications.

Despite its power, ExpertCenter P700 remains whisper-quiet in operation, making it ideal for professional environments where focus matters. In fact, P700 Mini Tower with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 processor operates at just 27.8dB under full load, while the P700 Small Form Factor (SFF) model runs at 30.5dB – both as quiet as the sound of rustling leaves.4 This balance of high performance and low acoustic output makes ExpertCenter P700 perfectly suited for offices, studios, and other noise-sensitive spaces.

Ready for business with AI-powered innovation

ExpertCenter P700 series is designed to be more than just powerful hardware – it’s a platform that unlocks the potential of AI for everyday business. As Copilot+ PCs, these powerful new desktops bring next-generation intelligence to Windows, with features such as Live Captions, Improved Windows Search, Cocreator, and Restyle Image.5 These tools elevate productivity and creativity, helping professionals work smarter, faster, and more imaginatively in their daily workflows.

To further streamline collaboration, ExpertCenter P700 introduces ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an advanced AI meeting assistant designed to transform virtual communication. With AI Meeting Minutes, conversations are transcribed into clear, structured text that automatically identifies multiple speakers and summarizes their key points. Meanwhile, AI Translated Subtitles provide real-time multilingual translation, ensuring that participants from around the globe can engage seamlessly. A built-in Watermark feature adds an extra layer of professionalism and protection to shared content.6

Together, these capabilities empower teams to connect, collaborate, and create without barriers. From sparking fresh ideas with Copilot+ PC AI tools to simplifying the complexity of online meetings, ExpertCenter P700 ensures that every user can harness cutting-edge intelligence to achieve more.

Enterprise-ready security and durability

ExpertCenter P700 series is engineered with ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive suite of hardware, firmware, and software protections that safeguard business-critical data at every level. This includes NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, an ASUS Security Processing Unit, BIOS Self-Recovery, a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, and physical security with a Kensington lock slot. To extend protection further, P700 also comes with a one-year free McAfee+ Premium membership, providing organizations with a trusted layer of endpoint security for modern threats.7

These resilient safeguards ensure seamless, end-to-end protection for enterprises of all sizes, allowing IT teams and business leaders to focus on innovation rather than risk management. With ExpertGuardian, ExpertCenter P700 provides the assurance that sensitive information, applications, and workflows remain secure at all times.

Reliability is equally important – so ExpertCenter P700 is built to last. These sturdy desktops meet U.S. MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standards and undergo stringent ASUS in-house Superior Durability Tests. This rugged design ensures dependable long-term operation in diverse business environments. Combined with flexible ASUS Business Support services, small companies are assured of worry-free ownership, backed by rapid assistance whenever needed.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) is expected to be available in Canada in Q1 2026, available in two different configurations. For detailed specifications, please find the table below.

The ASUS ExpertCenter P700 SFF (PM700SK) is not currently planned in Canada.

Please visit www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 8

Name ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) Model Name PM700MKC-P5161T3-CB PM700MKC-P7161T3-CB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™AI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs AMD Ryzen™AI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs Discrete Graphics NVIDIA®RTX™A400 4GB GDDR6：4x mini-DP NVIDIA®RTX™A400 4GB GDDR6：4x mini-DP Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon™820M graphics AMD Radeon™860M graphics Memory 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB Expansion Slot 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16

1 x M.2 (supports WiFi) PCIe 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16

1 x M.2 (supports WiFi) PCIe Serial ATA 2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s 2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s Storage 1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD 1 x M.2 SSD, with 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD Drive Bays 1 x 3.5″ HDD empty slot, up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design) 1 x 3.5″ HDD empty slot, up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design) Optical Drive Without ODD (optional)｜with swappable bezel Without ODD (optional)｜with swappable bezel Wireless Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth®5.4 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth®5.4 Wireless Card Audio 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio

ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology

Dirac Audio

Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio

ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology

Dirac Audio

Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG Front I/O Ports 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Rear I/O Ports 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI 2.1b

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x Kensington lock

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI 2.1b

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x Kensington lock

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Power Supply 330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum) 330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum) Dimension 15.50 x 29.60 x 34.70 cm (6.10″ x 11.65″ x 13.66″) 15.50 x 29.60 x 34.70 cm (6.10″ x 11.65″ x 13.66″) Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Kensington Security Slot™(7x 3mm)

Microsoft Security Level 3 Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Kensington Security Slot™(7x 3mm)

Microsoft Security Level 3 Weight 06.00 kg (13.23 lbs) 06.00 kg (13.23 lbs) In the Box Power cord｜Warranty card｜Quick start guide｜Wireless keyboard and mouse Power cord｜Warranty card｜Quick start guide｜Wireless keyboard and mouse Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) ｜Kensington lock slot

HDD user password protection｜1 year McAfee+ Premium membership Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) ｜Kensington lock slot

HDD user password protection｜1 year McAfee+ Premium membership Software ASUS AI ExpertMeet｜ASUS Control Center｜MyASUS｜AI Noise Cancellation ASUS AI ExpertMeet｜ASUS Control Center｜MyASUS｜AI Noise Cancellation Energy Efficiency Compliance Energy Star｜EPEAT Sliver Energy Star｜EPEAT Sliver

Model ASUS ExpertCenter P700 SFF (PM700SK) Model Name Global specifications available below, not currently planned in Canada Operating System Without OS｜Pure OS

Windows 11 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

Windows 11 Home – ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business Processor AMD Ryzen™AI 7 350 processor 2.0GHz (16MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs

AMD Ryzen™AI 5 330 processor 2.0GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads); NPU 50 TOPs Discrete Graphics NVIDIA®RTX A400 4GB GDDR6: 4 x mini-DP Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon™860M graphics (AMD Ryzen™AI 7 350 CPU model)

AMD Radeon™820M graphics (AMD Ryzen™AI 5 330 CPU model) Memory 2 x SO-DIMM Slot, Dual Channel DDR5 5600MHz up to 64GB Expansion Slot 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x16

1 x M.2 (support WiFi) PCIe Serial ATA 2 x Serial ATA 6.0Gb/s Storage 1 x 3.5″ HDD up to 2 TB 7200rpm (tool-free design)

1 x M.2 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD Drive Bays 1 x 3.5″ HDD Optical Drive Without ODD (optional)｜with swappable bezel

Slim type DVD RW (optional)

Slim type DVD ROM (optional) Wireless Without WiFi Card (optional)

WiFi 6 CARD_2x2 AX (CNVi/PCIE) 802.11 AX WLAN + BT5.2(M.2), 2 x 2 Antenna w/Internal (optional) Audio 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio

ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Technology

Dirac Audio

Realtek ALC897-VA2-CG Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C

1 x combo audio jack (Black)

1 x SD card reader 2.0 (optional) Rear I/O Ports 1 x HDMI port 2.1 for UMA

1 x DP 1.4 HBR2

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (Black) under RJ45, support USB K/B power on function

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (Black)

1 x 1G LAN (RJ-45) port with LED indicator

3 x Audio jacks support 7.1 channel audio output (line in, line out, microphone) Power Supply 180W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Bronze)

330W power supply (TFX Single Output) (80+ Platinum) Dimension 296 x 93 x 309mm (D x W x H) Dimension with Carton 492 x 170 x 510mm (D x W x H) Weight Starting from 5kg (weight varies based on the selected options) In the Box Power cord｜Warranty card｜Quick start guide｜Keyboard/Mouse (optional) Optional Accessories 3.5 HDD ASSEMBLY KIT Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (onboard) ｜Kensington lock slot

HDD user password protection｜1 year McAfee+ Premium membership Software ASUS AI ExpertMeet｜ASUS Control Center｜MyASUS｜AI Noise Cancellation Energy Efficiency Compliance Energy Star｜EPEAT Sliver

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ASUS

1 Testing compared ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor to a standard desktop with Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 265 by Procyon AI Computer Vision Benchmark. The figure represents theoretical performance; actual results may vary depending on real-world conditions.

2 Comparing ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor to a standard desktop with Intel® Core™ i7-14700 desktop processor by PCMark 10 Extended Benchmark. Both fall into a similar price range. All performance claims are based on theoretical performance. Actual figures may vary in real-world situations.

3 The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

4 The noise decibel level of ASUS ExpertCenter P700 series is tested with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor under the Performance fan mode, without a discrete graphics card and HDD installed. The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.

5 Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See http://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

6 ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Series model with AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 processor currently supports only the Watermark feature of ASUS AI ExpertMeet, please check with your local ASUS representatives if you have further inquiries. ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Series needs to be connected to an external microphone and camera for the AI feature experience, and 12GB of memory is required.

7 Service may differ by country or region. Please check with your local ASUS representatives to confirm availability.

8 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25c2ac42-cdd4-41b5-b82b-859b53fcd8ad



