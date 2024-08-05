ASUS Republic of Gamers Presents Next-Gen Gaming Innovations, Commemorates 20 Years of Gaming Excellence at CES 2026

KEY POINTS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced its Dare to Innovate virtual event at CES 2026, unveiling the next chapter of its vision for gaming performance, design, and culture. The showcase celebrates 20 years of fearless innovation, highlighting breakthrough technologies that empower gamers and creators, while reinforcing ROG’s commitment to redefining gameplay, creation, and competitive performance worldwide.

On this 20-year milestone, ROG reflects on a legacy defined by bold concepts, pioneering engineering, and an unwavering dedication to its global community. ROG also extends its influence beyond technology into culture through global co-branding partnerships that merge gaming with music, fashion, art, and entertainment. Collaborations with creators and iconic franchises, including Kojima Productions, empower players to co-create within a growing, cross-domain ecosystem, reinforcing ROG’s role in shaping gaming identity and community worldwide.

ROG remains committed to pioneering the future of gaming, transforming daring visions into experiences that inspire every player to push beyond boundaries. Attendees at CES 2026 in Las Vegas can explore the latest ROG creations firsthand at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo #3403, from January 5 to 8, 2026 with a lot more announcements, including motherboards, displays, coolers, peripherals and more.

ROG Zephyrus laptops: immersive, AI-powered, and ultraportable

Designed for those who need performance on the go, the Zephyrus line-up delivers all-day power and stunning visuals in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. With smart AI features and efficient cooling, it keeps creators and gamers productive and immersed wherever they are.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

This generation’s ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405/GA403) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) redefine what compact performance can deliver, featuring next-gen processing power and a new HDR-class display that delivers higher brightness and visual depth for gamers who want more capabilities in the same sleek footprint.

The Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and G16 (GU606) feature Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, delivering flexible performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU power for local AI tasks and in-game AI workflows. The G14 GU405 supports up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, and the G16 GU606 up to GeForce RTX 5090, with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4, and Frame Generation.

For more performance, the max GPU TGP has been increased by up to 23% in manual mode, from 120W to 130W on the G14 and 130W to 160W on the G16. The G14 (GA403) is also available with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, offering Copilot+ certification and local AI execution.

With 50 TOPS of NPU performance and Copilot+, these laptops bring AI-powered acceleration directly to the device for gaming, creating, and multitasking — without relying on the cloud. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps both models quiet and efficient under load, with a redesigned bottom panel, optimized exhaust vents, and liquid metal on the CPU.

In terms of display, they now feature a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with Nebula HDR engine tuning, delivering richer highlights, deeper contrast, and more lifelike HDR visuals, while providing 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for cinema-grade quality. Extended battery life ensures productivity throughout the day. The laptop also adds a full-size SD card reader for easy media transfer. Powerful as it is, the G14 features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with a redesigned Slash lighting and glass-mirror finish, combining performance, portability, and style.

ROG Zephyrus Duo

The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651) takes versatility to the next level. Its dual 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens run at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time, providing smooth, tear-free visuals while supporting multitasking for gaming, streaming, or creative workflows, and the main panel supports NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Powered by the latest Intel processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it handles demanding games, content creation, and AI workloads with ease. ROG Zephyrus Duo enables five operating modes to suit any scenario, while ROG Intelligent Cooling — featuring a vapor chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet — all combine together to provide the best possible performance, providing ultimate flexibility for work, play, and creation.

ROG x Kojima Productions: a visionary gaming collaboration

ROG has partnered with Kojima Productions to merge high-performance gaming technology with visionary storytelling and artistry. The collaboration celebrates creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of devices and peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP stands at the center of this collaboration, merging two decades of ROG’s gaming innovation with Kojima Productions’ visionary storytelling. Designed to reflect and reimagine the studio’s core values, the device draws deep inspiration from its iconic mascot, Ludens. It is a flexible 2-in-1 powerhouse that transforms into a gaming console, a creator tablet, a workstation, or an ultraportable laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon™ 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, it delivers desktop-class performance and on-device AI acceleration in a tablet-sized form factor. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut offers cinematic visuals and ultra-responsive motion, while the detachable keyboard and slim chassis make play and creation possible anywhere. Designed by Yoji Shinkawa, the chassis blends art and engineering into a collectible piece, enhanced with exclusive Kojima Productions packaging, custom Armoury Crate themes, and Ludens-inspired wallpapers.

Complementing the Flow Z13-KJP are specially crafted peripherals. The ROG Delta II-KJP headset delivers lifelike audio with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, clear communication with a 10mm super-wideband microphone, DualFlow Audio for seamless dual-device connectivity, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and up to 100 hours of battery life. The ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse offers lightweight 63-gram ergonomics, three-zone RGB lighting, a 42,000dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and SpeedNova wireless technology for precise, lag-free gameplay. Finally, the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad, featuring a hand-drawn Ludens motif by Yoji Shinkawa, combines collector-worthy design with water-, oil-, and dust-repellent durability.

Together, the Flow Z13-KJP and Kojima Productions peripherals deliver a fully integrated gaming ecosystem that merges performance, creativity, and artistry — turning every gaming session into an immersive, co-creative experience.

ROG G1000: a gaming desktop with holographic innovation

The ROG G1000 redefines what a gaming desktop can be, combining extreme performance with show-stopping innovation. At its core, the built-in AniMe Holo fan is the world’s first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC that can project customizable holographic visuals, transforming the environment into a medium of personal expression. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber that incorporates the hinge-door design, ensuring airflow does not interfere with the main components’ thermal path and helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the Holo system. The ROG Thermal Atrium, dedicated for CPU cooling, channels fresh air through 420 mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans and isolated airflow paths, ensuring critical components remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. Equipped with ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 4TB PCIe® 5.0 SSD, the G1000 is tuned and ready for peak performance from day one. The 104L ATX ultra tower chassis enhances airflow, accommodates larger cooling hardware, and supports easy maintenance, while the Fan Key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. Customization is extensive with Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, letting users control RGB lighting across GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the AniMe Holo, delivering a system that is as visually striking as it is powerful. With every unit validated for stability and backed by comprehensive ROG service, the G1000 gives gamers and creators the confidence to push limits without compromise.

ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses: super-size your victory

The ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses bring gaming into a whole new dimension with the world’s first 240Hz micro-OLED FHD AR glasses1 with ROG Control Dock. ROG has partnered with XREAL, a leader in AR glasses technology, to lead the next evolution of spatial gaming displays by combining cutting-edge engineering with ROG DNA.

The ROG XREAL R1 integrates seamlessly into the ROG ecosystem, offering extensive multidevice connectivity via the ROG Control Dock. including PC, console, and connects to ROG Ally for zero-setup, giant-screen experiences. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-low 3ms motion-to-photon latency deliver immersive visuals. The user can enjoy a 171-inch virtual screen at 4 meters with up to 57° wider field of view, while multiple aspect ratio options create an expansive, immersive gaming experience. All rendering and tracking are handled by the glasses, enabling native 3DoF Anchor mode that pins the screen alignment around the user with no input needed from a PC. Electrochromic lens technology enables the ROG XREAL R1 to automatically adjust lens transparency to adapt to different lighting conditions, while Sound by Bose provides deep immersion with precision-tuned spatial sound that creates a rich three-dimensional soundstage for incredible spatial awareness that helps players react faster to in-game events. The DisplayWidget Center software ensures intuitive control, making the ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses a fully integrated, ergonomic solution for immersive gaming.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals, and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Based on a comparison of available AR gaming glasses as of January 2026, with refresh rate up to 240Hz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/830505f5-8733-48fa-a05c-f861e58c218f



