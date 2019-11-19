ATCO Appoints Pierre Alarie as Managing Director, Latin America

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

ATCO is continuing to prioritize global growth, today announcing the appointment of Pierre Alarie as Managing Director, Latin America. In this new role, Mr. Alarie assumes responsibility for the strategic leadership and overall direction of ATCO’s energy infrastructure businesses within Latin America, including its existing operations in Mexico, and for positioning the company for future growth.“Pierre possesses a rare combination of public and private sector expertise, paired with a deep understanding of the market in Latin America, as well as our business and government partners,” said Nancy Southern, Chair & CEO, ATCO Ltd. “Moving forward, Pierre will help build upon the momentum we’ve established in expanding our footprint in the region, and will help foster an open dialogue with our customers and communities.”“My vision is to further develop ATCO’s presence in Latin America, and to work openly and collaboratively with government, communities and industry to support the growth of the energy sector in the region,” said Mr. Alarie.With approximately 6,000 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global holding corporation with investments in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development; energy storage and industrial water solutions; and electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions.Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1110063-21ce-4ba2-9e1a-934e9a1414de



CBJ Newsmakers